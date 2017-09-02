BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Watch the winning moment as Notts Outlaws defeat Birmingham Bears
'They've waited so long' - Notts seal T20 Blast win
Watch the winning moment as Notts Outlaws beat Birmingham Bears by 22 runs to be crowned T20 Blast champions at Edgbaston.
