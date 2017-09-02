BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Watch the winning moment as Notts Outlaws defeat Birmingham Bears

'They've waited so long' - Notts seal T20 Blast win

Watch the winning moment as Notts Outlaws beat Birmingham Bears by 22 runs to be crowned T20 Blast champions at Edgbaston.

WATCH MORE: Christian smashes 'searing' six as Notts post big total

READ MORE: Notts beat Bears to win first T20 title

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'They've waited so long' - Notts seal T20 Blast win

Video

Highlights: Patel & Taylor double act sets up Notts win

Video

Christian smashes 'searing' six as Notts post big total

Video

Woakes claims Wessels scalp as Bears start well

Video

Pro14 highlights: Connacht 12-18 Glasgow Warriors

Video

'What an over!' Gurney magic sends Notts into final

Video

Afridi out first ball in Hampshire chase

Video

Bears stage fielding masterclass to reach final

Video

Sensational! Striker's sublime chip for hat-trick

Video

Tearful Scott explains England retirement

Video

'Massive' Priest shots set up Western Storm win

Video

Southgate pleased with England's game plan

Video

When you drop a catch and it goes for six...

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby

Rugbytots North East Kent
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired