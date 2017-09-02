BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Dan Christian smashes 'searing' six as Notts post big total
Christian smashes 'searing' six as Notts post big total
- From the section Cricket
Notts captain Dan Christian smashes a "searing" six in the final over of the innings as his side make 190-4 against Birmingham in the T20 Blast final at Edgbaston.
FOLLOW LIVE: Clips, radio and text updates from T20 Blast Finals Day
Available to UK users only.
