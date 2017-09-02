BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Birmingham's Chris Woakes dismisses Nottinghamshire's Riki Wessels

Woakes claims Wessels scalp as Bears start well

Watch Birmingham's Chris Woakes dismiss Nottinghamshire's Riki Wessels, the third of his three early wickets in the T20 Blast final at Edgbaston.

