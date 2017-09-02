BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Birmingham's Chris Woakes dismisses Nottinghamshire's Riki Wessels
Woakes claims Wessels scalp as Bears start well
- From the section Cricket
Watch Birmingham's Chris Woakes dismiss Nottinghamshire's Riki Wessels, the third of his three early wickets in the T20 Blast final at Edgbaston.
FOLLOW LIVE: Clips, radio and text updates from T20 Blast Finals Day
Available to UK users only.
