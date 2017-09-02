Waringstown defeat The Hills in Irish Cup decider

Former Ireland international Kyle McCallan took three wickets in the Bready decider

Waringstown won the Irish Senior Cup final for the second time in three seasons by four wickets with 13.3 overs to spare.

Saturday 2 September

Irish Senior Cup final (at Bready)

Waringstown v The Hills

The Hills 135 (47.3 overs) M Donegal 40, H Sorensen 24 no, K McCallan 3-18, S Khan 2-14

Waringstown 136-4 (36.3 overs) A Dennison 45, G Thompson 25 no, J Hall 22

Waringstown won by four wickets

Lisburn are relegated from the NCU Premier League following their eight-wicket defeat by Instonians at Wallace Park.

NCU Premier League

Lisburn v Instonians

Lisburn 70 (25.2 overs) G Halliday 17, R McKinley 4-9, Nat Dmith 3-23

Instonians 73-2 (12.3 overs) S Getkake 30

Instonians won by eight wickets

Long's SupeValu Premier League

Donemana v Drummond

Drummond 63 A McBrine 5-16, J McGonigle 4-9 (inc hat trick)

Donemana 64-1

Donemana won by nine wickets and are now back at the top of the table. They still have to win at Fox Lodge next week to retain the title assuming Brigade come out in top at home to Coleraine.

Eglinton v Ardmore

Eglinton 219 T Garwe 53, R Allen 51

Ardmore 220-5 D Curry 83 no

Ardmore won by five wickets

Admore move up to third from bottom. With two games to play Fox Lodge are now in the penultimate place and if they finish there then they will need a play-off game with the second placed team in the Championship for the final Premier League place next season.

In the NW Championship Strabane defeated Ballyspallen by 133 runs and gain promotion to the Premier League to replace Drummond.