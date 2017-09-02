BBC Sport - T20 Blast final: Samit Patel & Brendan Taylor's partnership helps Notts to victory
Highlights: Patel & Taylor double act sets up Notts win
Samit Patel and Brendan Taylor's superb 132-run stand helps Notts Outlaws to their first T20 title with victory over Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston.
