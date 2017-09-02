BBC Sport - T20 Blast: 'What an over!' Harry Gurney magic sends Notts Outlaws into final
'What an over!' Gurney magic sends Notts into final
- From the section Cricket
Three wickets in four balls from Harry Gurney help Nottinghamshire to a 23-run victory over Hampshire in their T20 Blast semi-final at Edgbaston.
