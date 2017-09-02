BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Fielding masterclass helps Birmingham Bears to victory over Glamorgan
Bears stage fielding masterclass to reach final
- From the section Cricket
Watch as a fielding masterclass helps Birmingham Bears to victory over Glamorgan in their T20 Blast semi-final at Edgbaston.
READ MORE: Birmingham Bears beat Glamorgan in first semi-final
Available to UK users only.
