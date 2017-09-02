Jacques Rudolph: Glamorgan captain sad to bow out of T20 with Bears loss

Birmingham Bears' Aaron Thomason celebrates his run out of Glamorgan skipper Jacques Rudolph

Jacques Rudolph was disappointed to mark his last T20 match with defeat, as Glamorgan lost by 11 runs to Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast semi-finals.

Captain Rudolph top scored for Glamorgan with 65 from 39 balls, but could not guide them to their victory target of 176 at Edgbaston on Saturday.

The South African is retiring at the end of the season and was given a standing ovation as he left the field.

"It was disappointing and we had our chances," said Rudolph.

"We lost too many wickets up front and never gathered that momentum to take it deep.

"At one stage I thought we would be chasing well over 200 and our bowlers did an exceptional job to get us back in the game."

The Bears posted 175-9 thanks to an explosive 23-ball half-century from opener Ed Pollock.

Glamorgan were reduced to 39-3 with Sam Hain and Grant Elliott taking superb catches in the deep to remove Aneurin Donald and Colin Ingram.

With 26 needed off Chris Woakes' final over, Andrew Salter took 14 runs off the first three balls before holing out at long-on.

Rudolph had been run out at the non-striker's end in the 15th over by bowler Aaron Thomason's superb flick onto the stumps.

"Ten years ago I would have turned around and run a bit quicker!" said Rudolph, who was applauded by both sets of fans.

"It was quite emotional, walking off and seeing the standing ovation was quite special.

"I have had a good career for 20 years. I am proud of what I have achieved, met some wonderful people and travelled the world.

"It is time for me to settle back in South Africa as I have a young family."

Rudolph believes Glamorgan can take heart from their campaign after they topped the South Group and reached their first T20 Finals day for 13 years.

'Exciting Welsh talent'

"We can be proud of the way we have gone this year," said Rudolph.

"We are not the biggest squad in county cricket, but have shown a lot of character this season.

"Over the last four years I have been with Glamorgan we have built some good momentum in white-ball cricket and hopefully that can continue."

"There is some exciting Welsh talent and the club just need to get the mix between the senior experienced players for them to learn off."

Rudolph hopes to play a final part by appearing in the last four County Championship matches.

Head coach Robert Croft, chief executive Hugh Morris and captain Michael Hogan are set to discuss the issue over the next couple of days, before the trip to face Derbyshire on Tuesday.

"Personally, I would still like to play," said Rudolph.

"I am not going to get another opportunity to play four-day cricket.

"I haven't discussed this with Crofty (Robert Croft) or Hoges (Michael Hogan) yet so I will see what their thoughts are."