Tom Scott: Worcestershire chief executive resigns from role

Tom Scott (centre) was confirmed as Worcestershire's chief executive in July 2016

Worcestershire chief executive Tom Scott has resigned after just over 18 months in the role.

Scott held the post for six months in an interim capacity before his appointment was confirmed in July 2016.

He replaced the long-serving David Leatherdale when he took up a similar position with the Professional Cricketers' Association.

Worcestershire said Scott would "remain at the club until the end of the year and a replacement is found".