Tom Scott: Worcestershire chief executive resigns from role

Tom Scott's appointment as CEO was warmly welcomed by the county's director of cricket Steve Rhodes (left) and chairman Stephen Taylor (right)
Tom Scott (centre) was confirmed as Worcestershire's chief executive in July 2016

Worcestershire chief executive Tom Scott has resigned after just over 18 months in the role.

Scott held the post for six months in an interim capacity before his appointment was confirmed in July 2016.

He replaced the long-serving David Leatherdale when he took up a similar position with the Professional Cricketers' Association.

Worcestershire said Scott would "remain at the club until the end of the year and a replacement is found".

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby

Rugbytots North East Kent
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired