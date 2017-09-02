BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Shahid Afridi out first ball as Hampshire try to chase 170 to make final

Afridi out first ball in Hampshire chase

Shahid Afridi, who made a 42-ball century in his side's quarter-final, is out first ball for a golden duck as Hampshire chase 170 to reach the T20 Blast final.

FOLLOW LIVE: Clips, radio and text updates from T20 Blast Finals Day

Available to UK users only.

