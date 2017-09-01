Charlotte Edwards: Ex-England captain retires after Southern Vipers loss in Super League final

Charlotte Edwards made 20 not out off only eight balls at the end of Southern Vipers' innings

Ex-England captain Charlotte Edwards has retired from professional cricket.

The 37-year-old made the announcement after her Southern Vipers side lost to Western Storm by seven wickets in the final of the Women's Super League.

"You won't see me playing in this tournament again," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

"Tonight is my last game. Some things have to come to an end. I'm really proud of the team but it's time for me to move on."

Edwards retired from international cricket in 2016 and was a radio and television pundit as England won July's Women's World Cup in dramatic fashion at Lord's.

She made her England debut in 1996 and is the only player - man or woman - to captain England in 200 internationals.

During her international career, Edwards led England to the 2009 World Cup and World T20 titles, also winning four Ashes series against Australia.

"I'm looking forward to the next chapter and I'm pleased and proud of the team this year and I walk away happy," added Edwards, who led the Vipers to the 2016 Super League title with victory over Storm.

"I knew halfway through the tournament that it was my last year but I've enjoyed every minute.

"It's been a pretty easy decision. I've loved playing in this competition but it's time for the younger girls to play against the best players in the world."

Reaction to Edwards' decision

England bowler Kate Cross on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra:

"I was one of those naive youngsters that bowled at Charlotte in the county game.

"I'm really pleased she's been able to do this on her own terms but I can imagine it's never easy to walk away. She's made an incredible name for herself and she should be incredibly proud of what she's achieved."

Former Western Storm player Isabelle Westbury on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra:

"Charlotte wasn't on the field in that World Cup final just gone but those players that won the trophy were very much Charlotte Edwards' players."