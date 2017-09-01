BBC Sport - Women's Super League final: Rachel Priest stars as Western Storm beat Southern Vipers
'Massive' Priest shots set up Western Storm win
Rachel Priest hits 72 off 36 balls to help Western Storm to victory against Southern Vipers in the Women's Super League final at Hove.
