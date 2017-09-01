BBC Sport - Southern Vipers v Western Storm: Sophie Luff drops Danni Wyatt, ball goes for six

When you drop a catch and it goes for six...

Sophie Luff drops Danni Wyatt, conceding a six in the process, in the KSL final between Southern Vipers and Western Storm at Hove.

KSL Final live: In-play highlights, TMS and live text commentary

