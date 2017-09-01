BBC Sport - Surrey Stars v Western Storm: Shrubsole 'shot of the day' seals Storm win

Shrubsole 'shot of the day' seals Storm win

Anya Shrubsole hits a six, described as the 'shot of the day', to help Western Storm to a three-wicket victory over Surrey Stars in the KSL semi-final.

Western Storm will now take on reigning champions Southern Vipers in the Super League final from 18:00 BST.

