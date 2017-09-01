BBC Sport - James Anderson: International cricket security has heightened this summer

Security has been heightened this summer - Anderson

England bowler James Anderson says international cricket security has been heightened this summer.

On Thursday a County Championship game was abandoned after an arrow fired from outside the ground landed on the field.

Spectators watching Surrey's match with Middlesex were asked to take cover and the players were taken off after the crossbow bolt was shot into The Oval.

READ MORE: Surrey v Middlesex: Play abandoned after crossbow arrow lands on pitch

Top videos

Video

Security has been heightened this summer - Anderson

Video

Billericay's Robinson scores wonder goal from own half

Video

Republic boss O'Neill says Georgia 'underrated'

Video

What went wrong for Arsenal in the transfer window?

Video

Andy Carroll chase caught on video

  • From the section News
Video

Your deadline day gifs that keep on giving...

Video

Who were the transfer window winners & losers?

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Video

McGrail takes world bronze after losing semi

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Scrum V visits Pro14 new boys Southern Kings

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired