Luke Procter: Lancashire all-rounder makes loan move to Northamptonshire

Luke Procter took 2-49 against Hampshire in June in his last first-class outing

Lancashire all-rounder Luke Procter has joined Northamptonshire on loan for the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old will be available for Northants' final four County Championship games as they push for promotion from Division Two.

Proctor has played 66 first-class matches for Lancashire, taking 74 wickets and scoring 2,870 runs.

Meanwhile, Northants wicketkeeper Adam Rossington will miss the rest of the season with a broken thumb.

He suffered the injury on day two of his side's Championship match against Nottinghamshire.