Luke Procter: Lancashire all-rounder makes loan move to Northamptonshire
Lancashire all-rounder Luke Procter has joined Northamptonshire on loan for the rest of the season.
The 29-year-old will be available for Northants' final four County Championship games as they push for promotion from Division Two.
Proctor has played 66 first-class matches for Lancashire, taking 74 wickets and scoring 2,870 runs.
Meanwhile, Northants wicketkeeper Adam Rossington will miss the rest of the season with a broken thumb.
He suffered the injury on day two of his side's Championship match against Nottinghamshire.