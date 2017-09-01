Women's Super League: Rachel Priest powers Western Storm to victory over Southern Vipers

Rachel Priest was part of New Zealand's squad at this summer's World Cup

Kia Super League final, Hove Southern Vipers 145-5 (20 overs): Matthews 31, Du Preez 31; Taylor 3-28 Western Storm 151-3 (18 overs): Priest 72 Western Storm win by seven wickets Scorecard

Western Storm clinched the Super League title as Rachel Priest's 72 steered them to a seven-wicket win over last year's victors Southern Vipers.

Stafanie Taylor took three wickets in seven balls but Hayley Matthews and Mignon du Preez both made 31 as the Vipers posted 145-5.

Priest's 36-ball innings included 10 fours and three sixes as Storm raced towards their target.

Taylor finished the match in style with a huge six with 12 balls to spare.

There was added tension for Storm as the West Indies captain was forced to bat with a runner after suffering a hamstring injury whilst bowling.

But, under the lights and in front of approximately 3,500 spectators at Hove, it was Taylor who overcame her struggles to avenge their loss to the Vipers in 2016.

