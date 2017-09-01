Ralph Dellor: Former cricketer and BBC broadcaster dies at the age of 69

Ralph Dellor worked on the Women's World Cup this summer

The former cricketer and Grandstand presenter Ralph Dellor has died.

The 69-year-old was involved in the sport for more than 50 years as a player, coach and journalist.

He began his career in 1970 with BBC local radio before moving on to national radio and television, commentating and reporting for Match of the Day and Test Match Special.

He won the Jack Fingleton Award as Cricket Commentator of the Year in 2000 and also wrote a number of books.