BBC Sport - 5 Live Sports Extra commentary as arrow is fired on to pitch at The Oval
5 Live Sports Extra commentary as arrow lands on pitch
- From the section Cricket
Commentary from 5 Live Sports Extra as an arrow landed on the pitch at The Oval during Surrey's County Championship game with Middlesex.
READ MORE: Surrey v Middlesex: Play abandoned after crossbow arrow lands on pitch
