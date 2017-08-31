BBC Sport - Crossbow bolt at cricket 'could easily have been fatal'

Crossbow bolt 'could easily have been fatal'

Play has been abandoned in the County Championship match at The Oval after a crossbow bolt landed on the pitch.

Test Match Special commentator Dan Norcross was at the stadium. He describes to Radio 4's PM how the situation unfolded.

"It's cricket so the umpires and the fielders mostly went off in a very orderly fashion."

