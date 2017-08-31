T20 Blast: Title always Glamorgan's target says coach Croft

T20 Blast: Glamorgan v Birmingham Bears Date: Saturday, 2 September Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Sport website from BBC Wales, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire and BBC Radio 5 live; text and video updates on BBC Sport website

Glamorgan coach Robert Croft says his side have targeted winning the T20 Blast since early in their campaign.

The Welsh county take on hosts Birmingham Bears in the first semi-final at Edgbaston.

"From very early on, we talked about winning the competition, not a home quarter-final or the semi-final" said Croft.

"I'm not worried about the guys thinking they've reached the end of the rainbow."

Glamorgan have never reached the final of the T20 competition, with Croft captaining the side on their only Finals Day appearance in 2004, when they lost to Leicestershire in the semi-final.

'Very motivated men'

"It's about getting there (Edgbaston) and playing the same style and brand that we've played all the way through, there's no reason to change it" Croft told BBC Wales Sport.

"We see this as two games left, not one. It can be chaotic on Finals Day, there's a lot going on and there can be distractions, but the goal for us is to keep things as normal as possible.

"We've got a group of very motivated men, both young and old."

Glamorgan rested T20 captain Jacques Rudolph, top scorer Colin Ingram, wicket-keeper Chris Cooke, all-rounder Graham Wagg, and fast bowler Marchant de Lange from their Championship match defeat by Sussex in Colwyn Bay.

'Five years on the outside' - Hogan

Veteran Michael Hogan preferred to keep playing in the build-up.

"We're really excited to show our skills on the big stage," said the 36-year-old seamer. "We're happy where we are as a team, happy to be there but we won't be fulfilled until we win it.

"For the five years I've been here we've always been the outside so that's fine, but we'll go there with full confidence we can win the tournament.

"We have a good record away from home, and we'll be right in the hunt."

Glamorgan will field South African batsman David Miller as their second overseas player, while Aneurin Donald, Andrew Salter and Craig Meschede have all been regulars.

The other place is likely to be filled by one of Kiran Carlson, Nick Selman or Lukas Carey, with David Lloyd only just back from injury and Timm van der Gugten still injured.