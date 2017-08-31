Worcestershire v Gloucestershire: Indian Ravichandran Ashwin spins Pears to victory

Ravichandran Ashwin has now taken 37 five-wicket hauls in his career - 26 of them for India

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, New Road (day four): Worcestershire 363 & 295-8 dec: Mitchell 130, D'Oliveira 55; Norwell 3-73, Smith 3-73 Gloucestershire 258 & 211: Roderick 47, Taylor 43, Mustard 40; Ashwin 5-68 Worcestershire (23 pts) beat Gloucestershire (5 pts) by 189 runs Scorecard

Worcestershire eased back into second place in the County Championship Division Two table with a 189-run win over Gloucestershire at New Road.

Resuming on their overnight score of 55-3, Gloucestershire began the day needing a further 345 runs to win.

After the loss of three early wickets, Jack Taylor (43) and Phil Mustard (40) added 71 for the seventh wicket.

But once Taylor had missed out on three figures, Ravichandran Ashwin bowled out the visitors in mid-afternoon for 211.

The India Test spinner took 5-68 to finish with match figures of 8-162 on his Worcestershire debut.

Worcestershire climb back above Sussex, who beat Glamorgan by one wicket at Colwyn Bay on Wednesday.

Steve Rhodes' side now travel to Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire on Tuesday for a meeting of first against second.