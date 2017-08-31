Nottinghamshire beat Northamptonshire to go further clear at top of County Championship Division Two

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day four): Nottinghamshire 213 & 344-9 dec: Wessels 116, Patel 64; Azharullah 3-73 Northants 141 & 253: Newton 53, Cobb 38; Patel 3-17, Ball 3-86 Nottinghamshire (20 pts) beat Northamptonshire (3 pts) by 163 runs Scorecard

Nottinghamshire needed just over an hour on the final day at Trent Bridge to seal a seventh Championship win in 11 games.

After resuming on their overnight 167-4, Northants lost both Alex Wakely and Rory Kleinveldt to Brett Hutton.

Jake Ball removed Russell Cobb before Samit Patel took the final two wickets.

With injured Adam Rossington unable to bat, Northants were all out for 253 to lose by 163 runs with Notts stretching their Division Two lead to 51 points.

More to follow.