Surrey v Middlesex: Play suspended after 'crossbow bolt' lands on pitch

Play was suspended at 16:25 BST after the arrow landed on the square at the Oval

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Kia Oval (day four): Middlesex 247 & 214-7: Simpson 88* Surrey 280: Roy 79, Foakes 73; Roland-Jones 4-66 Match Suspended. Surrey 10 pts, Middlesex 9 pts Scorecard

Play was suspended on the fourth day of Surrey's Championship game with Middlesex at the Oval after a crossbow bolt was fired onto the pitch.

Spectators have been asked to take cover after the arrow was fired from outside the ground.

Middlesex were leading by 181 runs with three wickets in hand when the players were taken off the pitch.

More to follow.