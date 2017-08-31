Essex v Surrey: Jamie Porter propels Division One leaders closer to title

Fast bowler Jamie Porter (left) and spinner Simon Harmer are Essex's two main Championship wicket takers this summer with 105 between them

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Cloudfm County Ground (day four): Essex 159 & 293: Wheater 88, Browne 83, ten Doeschate 67; C Overton 3-68 Somerset 164: Hildreth 51; Porter 5-40 & 109: C Overton 36; Porter 7-55, Harmer 3-29 Essex (19 pts) beat Somerset (3 pts) by 179 runs Scorecard

Jamie Porter claimed a career-best 7-55 for match figures of 12-95, as Essex beat Somerset to propel the Division One leaders nearer the title.

Despite being without the injured Mohammad Amir, Essex's seventh win in 10 County Championship matches leaves them 36 points clear of second-placed Lancashire with four matches left.

Resuming on 158-4, Adam Wheater made 88 as Essex were bowled out for 293.

Porter and Simon Harmer skittled Somerset for 109 to win by 179 runs.

South Africa Test spinner Harmer finished with 3-29 at Chelmsford as he and fast bowler Porter took their combined tally to 105 Championship wickets for the season.

That sets up next week's meeting at Old Trafford with Lancashire, who gained a little ground this week with their maximum point-haul while Essex were failing to pick up any batting points.

Somerset remain second bottom, 26 points adrift of seventh-placed Middlesex going into next week's trip to Edgbaston to play bottom club Warwickshire.