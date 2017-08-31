Mason Crane: Sir Ian Botham feels Hampshire spinner should wait for debut

Mason Crane caught Roston Chase as a substitute fielder on the final day of the second Test at Headingley

Sir Ian Botham believes Mason Crane would be better off not being selected for England in the third Test against West Indies at Lord's.

Crane, 20, has been named in England's unchanged squad for the series-decider starting on 7 September.

The Hampshire leg-spinner is yet to make his Test debut.

"If I were Mason, I wouldn't want to be in that final Test, I'd just wait to get on the Ashes tour to Australia," Botham, 61, told BBC Radio Solent.

Crane, who made his England international debut in T20 against South Africa in June, has been part of the squad throughout the West Indies Test series.

He took a spectacular catch on the final day of the second Test at Headingley as a substitute fielder before West Indies went on to complete an historic five-wicket win. and level the three-match series.

"Mason's young and leg spin is quite an art," legendary all-rounder Botham said. "Only Abdul Qadir and Shane Warne have really mastered it at Test level in recent times.

"I'm all for youngsters coming through and I think the best experience is being around the best players.

"Lord's is probably not the pitch to suit him, so it's probably one to miss."