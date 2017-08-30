Glamorgan v Sussex: Visitors edge thriller at Colwyn Bay

From the section

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Colwyn Bay (day three): Glamorgan 294: Meschede 87; Robinson 4-46 & 182 Meschede 41; Jordan 5-46, Robinson 3-48 Sussex 268: Brown 77; Meschede 4-61 & 211-9 Nash 68, Robinson 41*; Carey 3-40 Sussex beat Glamorgan by one wicket Glamorgan 5 pts, Sussex 21 pts Scorecard

Sussex claimed their third successive Championship win as they reached 211-9 against Glamorgan for a dramatic one-wicket victory.

Number nine Ollie Robinson clubbed 41 off 37 balls after Sussex seemed to have lost their chance.

Glamorgan claimed four wickets for five runs to leave the visitors 160-8 despite Chris Nash's 68.

Lukas Carey claimed 3-40, before Robinson's hard hitting turned the tide of the game again.

Earlier Chris Jordan claimed 5-46 as Glamorgan were dismissed for 182, Craig Meschede again top-scoring with 41.

The modest target of 209 looked within Sussex's grasp at 100-2, but Carey, Andrew Salter, Ruaidhri Smith and Michael Hogan all claimed vital wickets.

Glamorgan were left ruing dropped slip chances which allowed Stiaan van Zyl (38) and Ben Brown (37) to give Nash crucial support.