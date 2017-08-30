Durham v Derbyshire: Luis Reece hits century but hosts on verge of win

Luis Reece was dropped on 41 before going on to complete his third first-class century

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day three): Durham 480-9 dec: Collingwood 177; Viljoen 5-130 Derbyshire 164 & 305-6 (f/o): Reece 106, Slater 57; Steel 1-21 Derbyshire trail by 11 runs Durham 8 pts, Derbyshire 2 pts Scorecard

Luis Reece hit a century for Derbyshire but Durham are still huge favourites for victory going into the final day.

Durham enforced the follow-on before play started, with Derbyshire trailing by 316 runs after the first innings.

Reece built strong partnerships with fellow opener Ben Slater (57) and Wayne Madsen (48), before falling to the bowling of Keaton Jennings for 106.

The visitors lost two late wickets with the new ball and trail Durham by 11 runs with four wickets remaining.

While it is likely that Paul Collingwood's side will need to bat for a second time, only the weather can realistically stop them inflicting a seventh County Championship defeat of the season on Derbyshire.

Durham's day was slightly marred by the news that Paul Coughlin may not play again this season because of a side injury.