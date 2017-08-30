Nottinghamshire v Northants: Ball helps Notts edge towards a seventh victory

Jake Ball took two wickets in an over after scoring 28 runs from 24 balls with the bat

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day three): Nottinghamshire 213 & 344-9 dec: Wessels 116, Patel 64; Azharullah 3-73 Northants 141 & 167-4: Newton 53, Murphy 30; Ball 2-56 Northants trail by 250 runs Notts 4 pts, Northants 3 pts Scorecard

Nottinghamshire edged towards a seventh win of 2017 despite a rain-hit third day against Northants at Trent Bridge.

The unbeaten Division Two leaders will need a further six wickets on the final day after Northants, chasing 417 to win, were reduced to 167-4.

After a delayed start, Riki Wessels (116) and Jake Ball (28 not out) scored quickly to take their stand to 117 and allow Notts to declare on 344-9.

Northants reached 113-1, but lost three wickets to leave Notts well on top.

Rain prevented any play in the morning session, but Wessels and Ball then went on the attack to break the record for a ninth-wicket partnership against Northants.

Notts declared when Wessels was caught off Mohammad Azharullah (3-73) and, after another delay, Rob Newton (53) and David Murphy (30) made a solid start to the away side's second innings.

However, Samit Patel trapped Murphy lbw and three wickets fell for nine runs as England paceman Ball (2-56) found rhythm to leave a Notts victory the most likely outcome.