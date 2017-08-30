Surrey v Middlesex: Third day abandoned because of rain

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Kia Oval (day three): Middlesex 247 & 15-0 Surrey 280: Roy 79, Foakes 73; Roland-Jones 4-66 Middlesex trail Surrey by 18 runs Surrey 5 pts, Middlesex 4 pts Scorecard

The third day of Surrey's Division One County Championship derby against Middlesex was called off without a ball being bowled because of rain.

Play at The Oval had been due to start at 11:20 BST, but the wet weather arrived shortly before.

With a poor forecast for the rest of Wednesday, umpires Paul Baldwin and Michael Gough abandoned play at 14:30.

Defending champions Middlesex are waiting to resume their second innings on 15-0, still trailing by 18 runs.