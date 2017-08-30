Surrey v Middlesex: Third day abandoned because of rain

The Oval rain
Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Kia Oval (day three):
Middlesex 247 & 15-0
Surrey 280: Roy 79, Foakes 73; Roland-Jones 4-66
Middlesex trail Surrey by 18 runs
Surrey 5 pts, Middlesex 4 pts
Scorecard

The third day of Surrey's Division One County Championship derby against Middlesex was called off without a ball being bowled because of rain.

Play at The Oval had been due to start at 11:20 BST, but the wet weather arrived shortly before.

With a poor forecast for the rest of Wednesday, umpires Paul Baldwin and Michael Gough abandoned play at 14:30.

Defending champions Middlesex are waiting to resume their second innings on 15-0, still trailing by 18 runs.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired