Essex v Somerset: Rain halts leaders' progress on day three at Chelmsford

Play was abandoned for the day following persistent rain at Chelmsford

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Cloudfm County Ground (day three): Essex 159 & 158-4: Browne 83, Wheater 58*; C Overton 2-42 Somerset 164: Hildreth 51; Porter 5-40 Essex lead by 153 runs Essex 3 pts, Somerset 3 pts Scorecard

Bad weather restricted Essex and Somerset to only 55 minutes of play on day three of their Championship match at Chelmsford.

Division One leaders Essex could add only 41 runs to their overnight score and ended the day on 158-4, 153 ahead.

Nick Browne was bowled by Tim Groenewald for 83 but Adam Wheater remained unbeaten on 58.

Rain forced the players off at 12:10 BST and they did not return, with play eventually abandoned at 16:00.

Essex began 41 points clear of second-placed Lancashire, who are in a strong position in their match against Warwickshire at Old Trafford.

Somerset also need points as they fight to move out of the bottom two, although losing almost a full day to rain means this low-scoring contest is poised to end as a draw.