England v West Indies: Hosts name unchanged squad for Test series decider

Media playback is not supported on this device

At no point were England complacent - Joe Root
Match details here
Venue: Lord's Dates: Thursday, 7 September
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England have named an unchanged 13-man squad for the third Test decider against West Indies at Lord's.

Essex batsman Tom Westley keeps his place after hitting three single-figure scores during the series, while Surrey's Mark Stoneman and Middlesex's Dawid Malan retain their spots.

Having won by an innings and 209 runs in the first Test at Edgbaston, England fell to a five-wicket loss against the tourists at Headingley. on Tuesday.

The third Test begins on 7 September.

England: J Root (captain), M Ali, J Anderson, J Bairstow, S Broad, A Cook, M Crane, D Malan, T Roland-Jones, B Stokes, M Stoneman, T Westley, C Woakes.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired