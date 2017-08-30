BBC Sport - England were not complacent against West Indies - captain Joe Root
At no point were England complacent - Root
- From the section Cricket
England were not complacent in their shock five-wicket defeat by West Indies in the second Test at Headingley, captain Joe Root tells Test Match Special.
