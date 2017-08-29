England v West Indies: Joe Root says his side were not complacent at Headingley

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch moment West Indies claim famous win

England captain Joe Root said his side were not complacent as they suffered a shock five-wicket defeat to West Indies in the second Test at Headingley.

Root declared late on day four, setting West Indies a target of 322, 10 days after they beat the tourists by an innings and 209 runs in the first Test.

But Root said that was a "positive decision" to try and win the Test.

"If we were right on it and took all of our chances it might have been slightly different," Root said.

"It was spinning. It was the fifth day," the 26-year-old added. "We are a positive side who want to win Test matches - unfortunately weren't able to do that.

"At no point we were complacent."

England coach Trevor Bayliss said the decision was a "very good" one that he left to Root and vice-captain Ben Stokes.

The hosts dropped three catches on the final day but Root said it was their performance on the first two days that "really hurt" his side.

England were bowled out for just 258 on day one and West Indies had a lead of 71 runs by the end of the second day for the loss of five wickets.

Root did however say that the way his side fought back into the match was a positive for the team.

"Previously we might not have found a way back into the game," he said.

"I thought it was a real step forward for this side, finding a way to show fight and character to get into a position so we could declare."

Bayliss praises Stoneman and Malan

Playing in his second Test, Mark Stoneman scored his first Test half-century in the second innings against West Indies

Two players who helped England recover in their second innings were batsmen Mark Stoneman and Dawid Malan, who both made gritty half-centuries.

Both players are at the start of their careers and are looking to secure a place in the England batting order for this winter's Ashes series.

"Stoneman looks like a tough player, a natural player," Bayliss said.

"Both he and Malan spent a fair time out in the middle and that will do them the world of good."

The defeat is England's second under Root's captaincy and ends a run of three victories in a row.

"It keeps us focused," Bayliss said.

"After the last few Tests people have been saying we were in a good place for Ashes, well we have lost this one and it will keep the guys grounded.

"They will come out in the next match and show us what they have got."