Shai Hope: West Indies win over England 'a stepping stone back to the top'

Second Investec Test, Headingley, day four England 258 & 490-8 dec: Moeen 84, Root 72, Malan 61, Woakes 61* West Indies 427 & 322-5: S Hope 118*, K Brathwaite 95 West Indies win by five wickets Scorecard

West Indies' first Test victory in England for 17 years is a "stepping stone" for them to get "back on top", says batsman Shai Hope.

Hope, 23, became the first man to hit hundreds in both innings of a first-class match at Headingley with 118 not out as the tourists chased down 322 to win the second Test by five wickets.

Victory levelled the series at 1-1 after a heavy defeat in the first Test.

"We hope our fans back home will be happy," said Hope.

"They want to see us back on top so this is a stepping stone. We just need to continue and try to get more wins under our belt."

West Indies lost 19 wickets in a day as they fell to an innings-and-209-run defeat in the first Test at Edgbaston, and have been criticised by legendary former players.

"We're Test cricketers for a reason," said Hope.

"We know that we came here to play and that we have the fight, the belief and the players to do it, so we just needed to go out there and execute.

"I was just pleased to get the win, that was the main thing, just to get us back in the series."

The deciding match of the three-Test series is at Lord's from 7-11 September.

Victory would mean West Indies win a first series away from home, against a team other than Bangladesh or Zimbabwe, since 1995.

Hope looked in total control - Law

Hope averaged 18 in 11 Test matches prior to Headingley and had scored only one half-century - 90 in the second innings as West Indies beat Pakistan by 106 runs at Bridgetown in April.

Head coach Stuart Law said it was "just a matter of belief" that had prevented Hope from making more runs.

"I'm really proud of Shai," he told Sky Sports. "He's been going through a form dip but hopefully the pretty 20s are gone and the pretty 120s are here to stay.

"When he came out on day five, he just looked in total control."

Law added his side had "put a lot of doubters to bed" and it "took a lot of character" to recover from being thrashed in the first Test.

"After the kicking we got at Edgbaston, to get the boys back up and looking forward and then to achieve what they've done in the last five days was huge - I'm very proud of them," he said.

Social media reaction

England all-rounder Ben Stokes: "Even though we were on the losing side this Test match it was a great game to be involved in... on to Lord's for the decider."

Former Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara: "Fantastic win by West Indies. Character and guts. Congratulations to Shai Hope and the entire team."

England bowler Stuart Broad: "Excellent Test match. We gave everything. Exhausted. Credit to the Windies for a brilliant chase. On to Lord's for the decider!"

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "Declaration was very good - the skipper was thinking of winning the game. West Indies were just too good."