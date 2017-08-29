BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Shai Hope helps West Indies claim famous win
Pint-sized TMS: Hope helps Windies claim famous win
- From the section Cricket
Shai Hope's record-breaking second innings score of 118 not out helps the West Indies claim their first victory in England for 17 years in the second Test, levelling the series 1-1.
MATCH REPORT: West Indies beat England in final day thriller
