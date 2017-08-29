BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Shai Hope scores winning runs in famous win
Watch moment West Indies claim famous win
Cricket
Watch Shai Hope score the winning runs to chase down 322 on the final day of the second Test at Headingley and give the West Indies their first Test victory in England for 17 years.
