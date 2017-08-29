BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Shai Hope makes record-breaking century
Shai Hope makes record-breaking century
- From the section Cricket
West Indies' Shai Hope becomes the first man in history to score a hundred in both innings of a first-class match at Headingley during the second Test against England.
