Durham v Derbyshire: Durham gain lead of 316 over visitors on day two

Graham Onions
Graham Onions has spent all of his 13-year career at Durham
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day two):
Durham 480-9 dec: Collingwood 177; Viljoen 5-130
Derbyshire 164: A Hughes 47; Onions 4-44
Derbyshire trail by 316 runs
Durham 8 pts, Derbyshire 2 pts
Scorecard

Durham continued to dominate their Division Two match against Derbyshire by earning a first-innings lead of 316 at Chester-le-Street.

Paul Collingwood, who resumed day two on 127, was out for 177 before Durham declared their first innings on 480-9.

Derbyshire were then skittled for 164 with seamer Graham Onions taking 4-44 and reaching 600 first-class wickets.

Bad light prevented a resumption, so Durham skipper Collingwood is yet to say if the visitors will follow-on.

It was also a memorable day for Durham teenager Matty Potts (53 not out), as the 18-year-old scored his maiden first-class fifty batting at number 10 in a stand of 132 with Collingwood.

