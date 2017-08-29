Nottinghamshire v Northants: Riki Wessels blasts 107 to give hosts commanding lead

Riki Wessels
Riki Wessels passed 10,000 first-class runs on the way to making his 22nd career century
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day two):
Nottinghamshire 213 & 317-8: Wessels 107*, Patel 64; Kleinveldt 3-81
Northants 141: Cobb 46*; Hutton 3-25, Wood 3-35
Nottinghamshire lead by 389 runs
Notts 4 pts, Northants 3 pts
Scorecard

Riki Wessels struck 107 not out to give Nottinghamshire a commanding lead over Northants on day two at Trent Bridge.

Wessels took the game away from the visitors in his 79-ball knock, which included 14 fours and four sixes and gave Notts a 389-run advantage.

Earlier Cheteshwar Pujara (34) and Samit Patel (64) had laid the foundations before a spirited Rory Kleinveldt (3-81) bowled both batsmen.

Bad light prevented any play in the evening session leaving Notts on 317-8.

The hosts resumed on 19-0, a lead of 91, after 20 wickets had fallen on the first day and it took the counter-attacking of Wessels and Patel to put bat on top of ball.

Patel set the tone, hitting 12 fours and a six in his 59-ball innings, before Wessels followed the 69 he scored in the first-innings with an incredible display of ball-striking.

The weather stopped Notts from really cementing their advantage, but with two days left they will be confident of adding to their 35-point gap at the top of Division Two.

