Surrey v Middlesex: Late bowling fightback on day two keeps visitors in touch

Adam Voges' (centre) dismissal of Jason Roy was his 56th first-class wicket

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Kia Oval (day two): Middlesex 247 & 15-0 Surrey 280: Roy 79, Foakes 73; Roland-Jones 4-66 Middlesex trail Surrey by 18 runs Surrey 5 pts, Middlesex 4 pts Scorecard

Surrey failed to capitalise on fifties from Jason Roy and Ben Foakes and were bowled out for 280 by Middlesex on day two at The Oval.

The hosts were 231-4 when a fifth-wicket partnership of 125 between Roy (79) and Foakes (73) was broken by the part-time spin of Adam Voges.

England seamer Toby Roland-Jones (4-66) took the final two wickets, leaving Surrey with a first-innings lead of 33.

Visitors Middlesex reached 15-0 when bad light forced an early finish.

Surrey nightwatchman Stuart Meaker (42) added 63 for the third wicket with Scott Borthwick before Roy and Foakes attempted to build a sizeable lead for Surrey, who are fourth in Division One.

The pair accelerated during the afternoon session, with Roy's 91-ball innings including three sixes, but another attacking shot led to Roy's dismissal when he miscued an aggressive shot to Roland-Jones at mid-off.

After that, Foakes' departure began a Surrey collapse of five wickets for 23 runs.

Roland-Jones, who was left out of the England side for the second Test against West Indies at Headingley, added two more scalps to the two wickets he took late on day one to register his best Championship figures of the season.

Surrey batsman Ben Foakes told BBC Radio London:

"It was a tough wicket to score on. They've got an attack where you get challenged from all areas. Throughout the innings they'll be making the ball do something different so you have to be on your guard.

"I've got a lot of starts throughout the year and it's just trying to convert that. That's why I was a bit frustrated at getting out when I did."