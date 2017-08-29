BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Mason Crane's 'superb' catch gives England vital breakthrough
Crane's 'superb' catch gives England vital breakthrough
- From the section Cricket
Substitute fielder Mason Crane's fantastic catch gives England a vital breakthrough against the West Indies with both sides looking for victory in the second Test at Headingley.
Follow in-play highlights, TMS commentary and live text of the final day here.
