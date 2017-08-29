BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite is caught on 95
'Huge disappointment' as Brathwaite caught on 95
- From the section Cricket
West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite is caught on 95 by England's Ben Stokes off Moeen Ali's bowling in the second Test at Headingley with the tourists chasing 322.
Follow in-play highlights, TMS commentary and live text of the final day here.
Available to UK users only.
