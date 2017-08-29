BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Kyle Hope run out in unusual fashion

How unlucky is this? Hope run out in unusual fashion

  • From the section Cricket

West Indies Kyle Hope is unlucky to be run out as England's Stuart Broad misses a simple catch and the ball ricochets into the stumps at the non-strikers' end in the second Test at Headingley.

Follow in-play highlights, TMS commentary and live text of the final day here.

Available to UK users only.

