BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Kyle Hope run out in unusual fashion
How unlucky is this? Hope run out in unusual fashion
- From the section Cricket
West Indies Kyle Hope is unlucky to be run out as England's Stuart Broad misses a simple catch and the ball ricochets into the stumps at the non-strikers' end in the second Test at Headingley.
Follow in-play highlights, TMS commentary and live text of the final day here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired