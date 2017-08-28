BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Moeen Ali's fine innings puts England in command

Pint-sized TMS: England take control

  • From the section Cricket

Watch highlights as Moeen Ali makes 84 from 93 balls to help England take a convincing 321-run lead over West Indies heading into the final day of the second Test at Headingley.

MATCH REPORT: Moeen helps England set up push for win

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Pint-sized TMS: England take control

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Half-century for Moeen gives England hope

  • From the section Cricket
Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Marcel & Jamie put sledging skills to the test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights, memes & funnies from 'an astonishing night'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Was this a no-ball? Stoneman is bowled by Gabriel

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Video

Heath wins gold at Canoe Sprint World Championships

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired