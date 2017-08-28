BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Moeen Ali's fine innings puts England in command
Pint-sized TMS: England take control
- From the section Cricket
Watch highlights as Moeen Ali makes 84 from 93 balls to help England take a convincing 321-run lead over West Indies heading into the final day of the second Test at Headingley.
MATCH REPORT: Moeen helps England set up push for win
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired