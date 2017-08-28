BBC Sport - It's just not cricket! Club side declares early to stop title rivals
It's just not cricket! Club side declares to stop rivals
- From the section Cricket
Pembroke County cricket clubs Carew and Cresselly have fallen out over an early declaration that decided the Division One title.
Carew declared on 18-1 after just 2.3 overs with Cresselly reaching their target in two overs and winning the game.
Cresselly could not gain enough bonus points to go above Carew, who claimed the title by one point.
The declaration was within the laws of the game but it has been questioned whether the decision was in the right spirit.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired