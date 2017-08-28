Durham v Derbyshire: Paul Collingwood's unbeaten ton helps hosts dominate

Paul Collingwood hit 14 boundaries in 176 balls to close on 127 not out

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day one): Durham 376-7: Collingwood 127*, Coughlin 68, Steel 72; Viljoen 4-100, Palladino 2-63 Derbyshire: Yet to bat Durham 4 pts, Derbyshire 2 pts Scorecard

Paul Collingwood's unbeaten 127 against Derbyshire put hosts Durham in a strong position on day one in Division Two.

Durham's innings had begun disastrously when opener Keaton Jennings fell to the first ball of the match, caught off South Africa's Hardus Viljoen (4-100).

But Cameron Steel's 72 and Paul Coughlin's 68 frustrated the visitors, while Collingwood's hit his highest first-class score of the season so far.

Durham closed on 376-7 with Collingwood alongside Matthew Potts (13 not out).