Nottinghamshire v Northants: Hosts lead by 91 runs as 20 wickets fall on day one

Riki Wessels' score of 69 took Notts from 88-4 to 213 in their first innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day one): Nottinghamshire 213 & Wessels 69; Azharullah 5-63 & 19-0 Northants 141: Cobb 46*; Hutton 3-25, Wood 3-35 Notts (4 pts) lead Northants (3 pts) by 91 runs Scorecard

Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire took control against Northamptonshire as 20 wickets fell on day one.

After electing to bat, Riki Wessels' 69 from 80 balls ensured Notts reached 213 as seamers Mohammad Azharullah (5-63) and Richard Gleeson (4-38) impressed.

But Brett Hutton (3-25) led Notts' seam attack, with Josh Cobb (46 not out) top-scoring in Northants' 141.

Notts, who are 35 points clear at the top of Division Two, finished the day on 19-0, with a lead of 91 runs.

Nottinghamshire have won six and drawn four of their 10 County Championship matches this season to become frontrunners for the Division Two title, but they were forced to battle at Trent Bridge against third-placed Northants.

In seamer-friendly conditions, the contributions from Wessels and Steven Mullaney (58) proved crucial before Luke Wood (3-35) and Jake Ball (2-32) made early inroads with the ball to show the side are not feeling the absences of pacemen Stuart Broad and James Pattinson.