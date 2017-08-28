Worcestershire v Gloucestershire: Brett D'Oliveira falls seven short of century

Brett D'Oliveira
Worcestershire opener Brett D'Oliveira has scored 656 Championship runs in 2017
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, New Road (day one):
Worcestershire 338-7: D'Oliveira 93, Cox 56 not out; Smith 3-82
Gloucestershire: Yet to bat
Worcestershire 3 pts, Gloucestershire 2 pts
Scorecard

Opener Brett D'Oliveira's 93 anchored Worcestershire's innings on the first day of their County Championship match against Gloucestershire.

D'Oliveira, who signed a new deal at New Road on Monday, looked set for a third century of the summer but was out to Tom Smith (3-82) soon after tea.

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin batted at six on his debut and made 36.

The hosts closed on 338-7, with Ben Cox (56 not out) and Ed Barnard (46) putting on 86 in the final session.

All-rounder Barnard was run out in the last over of the day by Cameron Bancroft to slightly tarnish a fine day for Division Two promotion hopefuls Worcestershire.

