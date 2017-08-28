Essex v Somerset: 15 wickets fall on opening day at Chelmsford

Late wickets from Jamie Porter (centre) boosted Essex after a batting collapse

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Cloudfm County Ground (day one): Essex 159: Browne 44; C Overton 4-40; Van Meekeren 4-60 Somerset 118-5: Hildreth 51; Porter 4-27 Somerset trail by 41 runs Essex 1 pt, Somerset 3 pts Scorecard

Somerset bowled out Essex for 159 before the Division One leaders fought back impressively with the ball as 15 wickets fell on day one at Chelmsford.

Essex lost wickets in clusters, slumping to 39-4 and 98-7 with opener Nick Browne (44) top scoring.

Pacemen Craig Overton and Paul van der Meekeren took four wickets each.

Somerset were in trouble at 20-3, before James Hildreth (50) and captain Tom Abell (30) rebuilt, but both fell late on to leave the visitors 118-5.

Hildreth and captain Abell looked set to put Somerset in a strong position at stumps until seamer Jamie Porter removed the pair in successive overs to finish the day with 4-27.

Heading in to the match, unbeaten Essex held a 41-point lead at the top of the table with five matches remaining, while Somerset were 20 points from safety in eighth.

But it was the visitors who looked like the form side after Essex had chosen to bat first, with Netherlands international Van Meekeren and 23-year-old Overton running through the top order before lunch.

Browne and skipper Ryan ten Doeschate briefly threatened a recovery with a fifth-wicket stand of 51, but ten Doeschate edging Overton to slip triggered another three wickets to fall quickly.

Essex then stumbled to their second-lowest total of the season, with only Mohammad Amir's entertaining unbeaten 22 taking them past 150.

Porter was equally as destructive with the ball in the evening sunshine, to leave the game in the balance.